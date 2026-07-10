The landing of Turkish military planes near Sudan reinforces speculation of escalating military support

Recent developments in the Sudanese scene have witnessed a significant escalation on both the regional and international levels, with Turkish Air Force cargo planes landing at East Oweinat Airport in Egypt, near the Sudanese border. This move carries profound political and military implications that extend far beyond mere logistical transport.

According to available information, the planes took off from Tekirdağ-Çorlu Airport in Turkey, a location of particular strategic importance as it houses the headquarters of Baykar, a globally renowned defense company specializing in the manufacture of drones, most notably the advanced Bayraktar Akinci drones.

This geographical connection between the point of departure and the drone manufacturer adds another dimension to the operation and reinforces the hypothesis that the shipment may include advanced military equipment or direct technical support.

This move comes at a time when Sudan is experiencing a complex political and security crisis, with escalating clashes between the various factions in the internal conflict, prompting regional and international powers to reposition themselves according to their strategic interests.

In this context, the Turkish move is seen as a clear message of support for the Sudanese army and a reaffirmation of Ankara’s commitment to what it calls the « legitimacy of the Sudanese state. »

Experts believe that using Egypt’s East Oweinat Airport as a landing point reflects regional coordination, or at least a tacit understanding, allowing this type of sensitive military operation to pass through Egyptian territory. Furthermore, choosing this border location allows for greater flexibility in transporting supplies into Sudan, away from media attention and direct international scrutiny.

On the other hand, this move falls within what can be described as the beginning of a Turkish « air bridge » to Sudan, a pattern of logistical and military support that Ankara has previously used in other regions such as Libya and Azerbaijan, where drones played a decisive role in shifting the balance of power on the ground.

Therefore, the possibility of repeating this scenario in Sudan raises questions about the future of the conflict and the extent to which Turkish military technology will influence its course.

These moves also reflect Turkey’s efforts to bolster its influence in the Horn of Africa, a region witnessing increasing competition among regional and international powers due to its geopolitical importance and proximity to global trade routes. Sudan occupies a pivotal position in this equation, making it an arena for overlapping interests and alliances.

Conversely, this step may provoke mixed international reactions, particularly from those advocating for reduced foreign intervention in Sudan and favoring political solutions to the crisis. It could also further complicate the negotiating landscape, given the introduction of new elements of military support that could affect the balance of power among the conflicting parties.

In the absence of detailed official confirmations regarding the nature of the shipments or their immediate objectives, this move remains open to various interpretations. However, what is certain is that it represents a qualitative shift in the level of Turkish involvement in the Sudanese issue, reflecting a transition from political and diplomatic support to more overt on-the-ground support.

Thus, the landing of Turkish planes near the Sudanese border can be seen as an indication of a new phase of regional interactions around Sudan, a phase that may entail a reshaping of the balance of power and open the door to multiple scenarios ranging from military escalation to attempts to impose a new reality on the ground.